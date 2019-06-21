State Government backs wine business growth

The State Government is supporting South Australian wine businesses to grow through a $150,000 program announced in the Riverland today.

The Wine Business Growth Program will focus on small to medium winemaking businesses and will be delivered by the South Australian Wine Industry Association.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Tim Whetstone said the program assesses and supports improving profitability and potential growth for wine businesses.

“The South Australian wine industry continues to be a shining light for the state’s economy and it is important we continue to support our small to medium wine businesses to increase profitability and grow,” said Minister Whetstone.

“The Wine Business Growth Program is based on a successful model which provides tailored support to boost the business, whether that be digital capability, market research, reducing costs to producing growth and export plans.

“South Australia has an international reputation as a premium wine producer and as a Government we need to continue to work with our small businesses to give them the right tools to expand.

“These wine businesses could be making a premium product, but may need support to achieve greater market advantages, for example through packaging, bottling, cellar door sales or market access. This program will help those businesses, who may be small in size but large in stature by providing expert advice and input through mentoring.”

SAWIA Chief Executive Brian Smedley said the program recognises growing wine businesses need assistance to ensure their business not only grows but is sustainable in the long term.

“This is not a one-off workshop with generic advice for new businesses in the wine industry, it’s much more targeted and customised to the needs of individual wine businesses,” said Mr Smedley.

“Eligible companies can simply apply for provision of consultancy services which evaluate the strengths or shortcomings of their businesses as part of phase one.

“If a business decides it has enough help after this analysis, they can make changes or adjustments internally. But they can also opt for more hands-on help in phase two. This becomes a more practical coaching process, with step by step guidance.

“The benefit for small business is getting access to experts who can evaluate the current business and provide coaching and mentoring to learn from their experience; we’re committed to this approach, sharing knowledge and hands on practical solutions in order to build greater capability and capacity in our wine industry.”

For further details on how to apply, visit www.winesa.asn.au