Loxton area fruit fly outbreak

An outbreak of Queensland fruit fly (Q-fly) has been declared in Loxton following a detection of seven flies in the area on 6 December 2018.

A 1.5 km outbreak area has been established around the detection point from which host fruit and fruiting vegetable cannot be removed - quarantine restrictions apply.

Affected areas include Newton Road bounded by Barker Street to the north and Middleton Road to the East.

Quarantine information and maps

View a list of fruit and fruiting vegetables that host fruit fly (PDF 948.9 KB).

All properties and businesses within the outbreak area will receive information from Biosecurity SA about the outbreak and associated restrictions.

A 15km suspension area has also been established beyond the 1.5km outbreak area. If you are a commercial grower within suspension area, you can apply treatments under accreditation to move fruit.

The quarantine and suspension areas will remain in place until at least 28 February 2019.

Maps

Fact sheet

Information for residents inside the Loxton outbreak area

Residents and businesses inside the quarantine area can help to eliminate fruit fly by practicing a few simple measures, including:

DO NOT give away or move any fruit or fruiting vegetables, including tomatoes, capsicums, chillies and eggplants unless cooked or preserved

DO NOT leave fruit or fruiting vegetables lying on the ground

DO NOT compost any fruit or fruiting vegetables, including those purchased from a shop

DO report any maggots found in fruit or fruiting vegetables immediately to the Fruit Fly Hotline on 1300 666 010

DO cook or preserve excess fruit and fruiting vegetables.

More information for residents and businesses within the outbreak area is available from:

Residents and businesses within the outbreak area can direct can their questions to: 1800 255 556.

Information for commercial growers in Loxton

Commercial growers in the Loxton area need to:

Industry and commercial growers can direct can their questions to: 1800 255 556.

What are we doing?

The State Government is serious about keeping South Australia fruit fly free and spends $5 million each year to ensure fruit fly and other pests stay out of South Australia.

PIRSA are liaising closely with the horticulture industry in the Riverland, particularly in regards to the movement of produce and quarantine restrictions.

Biosecurity SA staff are on the ground to remove any fallen fruit from properties within the affected outbreak area. In addition, staff will be applying an organic bait to trees to lure any remaining wild flies.

Residents and businesses within the outbreak area will be receiving information from PIRSA about the outbreak and associated quarantine restrictions, detailing what part they can play in preventing its spread.

Media releases

Fruit Fly Outbreak declared in the Loxton - 7 December 2018.

Contact

For Loxton fruit fly outbreak inquiries phone: 1800 255 556